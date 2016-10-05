Michigan man accused of threatening to 'sever' judges' heads

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after an email was sent threatening to "sever the heads" of two Detroit-area judges.

The Macomb County sheriff's office says Mohammad Subhi Alsheleh was arraigned Monday in Sterling Heights on false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

An investigation was started Sept. 26 after the email threatening Macomb County Circuit judges James Biernat Sr. and Kathryn George was sent to an attorney. The email was forwarded to the court which contacted the sheriff's office.

A suspect was developed by looking at cases handled by both judges.

Alsheleh, of Sterling Heights, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. He is jailed.

The Associated Press was unable to determine Monday evening if he has an attorney.