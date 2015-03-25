Michigan Family Outraged After Neighbor Posts Grim Picture of Dying Girl, Late Mother

A Michigan family is outraged after they say a feuding neighbor posted grim depictions of a dying 7-year-old girl and her late mother on his Facebook page.

Kathleen Edward’s family told MyFoxDetroit.com the 7-year-old is in the final stages of a degenerative brain disorder diagnosed as Huntington's Disease -- the same disease which killed her mother, Laura, when she was only 24.

A neighbor who is feuding with the family admitted to posting grim depictions of Laura and Kathleen on Facebook, the station reported. One photo depicts Laura in the arms of the grim reaper, while the other features Kathleen's face above a set of crossbones.

The neighbor also has a coffin hitched to a pick-up truck in front of the house but says its simple there for a halloween decoration, MyFoxDetroit.com reported.

Police were called to the Trenton neighborhood Thursday in relation to the feud, but no arrests were made, the station reported.

