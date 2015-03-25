Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update January 13, 2015

Michigan businessman claims he told US about bin Laden's hiding place, deserves $25M reward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan man claims he tipped federal investigators to the location of Osama bin Laden's compound in Pakistan years before his killing and is seeking the $25 million reward.

A letter obtained Friday by The Associated Press from a Chicago-based law firm representing Grand Rapids resident Tom Lee says the 63-year-old gem merchant reported the location of bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad in 2003. The letter sent by the Loevy & Loevy law firm to FBI Director James Comey in August says a Pakistani intelligence agent told Lee that he escorted bin Laden and his family from Peshawar to Abbottabad.

A request to speak with Lee was made to the law firm. The FBI didn't immediately comment.

Bin Laden was killed in May 2011 during a Navy SEAL raid.