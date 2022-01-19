Michelle Alyssa Go: Accused NYC subway shover held without bail as cops probe for racial bias

The homeless man charged with killing a young New York City women when he pushed her in front of an oncoming train was ordered held without bail on Wednesday morning as more details related to the senseless slaying were revealed.

"The attack was completely unprovoked, in fact, the victim was just looking down at her phone at the time she was shoved." — Prosecutor Hunter Carrell

Simon Martial, 61, was arraigned from his Manhattan hospital bed on Wednesday morning, when Judge Paul Mcdonnell remanded him and ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine whether he is mentally fit. He will be back in court on Feb. 23.

NYC SUBWAY CRIME UP 65% AS MAYOR ADAMS BACKTRACKS ON DISMISSAL OF PUBLIC CONCERNS AS 'PERCEPTION OF FEAR'

Mcdonnell’s decision not to issue bail was in line with prosecutors’ request. Assistant District Attorney Hunter Carrell told the court Martial shoved 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go "from behind using both hands just as the train was passing by."

"The woman was struck by the train and was then run over," Carrell continued. "The attack was completely unprovoked, in fact, the victim was just looking down at her phone at the time she was shoved."

NYC SUBWAY ATTACK VICTIM MICHELLE ALYSSA GO TO BE HONORED WITH TIMES SQUARE CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

Investigators are still probing whether the attack was motivated by racial bias, Carrell said. The prosecutor added that Martial admitted what he had done in three separate conversations.

Martial has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. Officials said he had an outstanding warrant for violating parole and has two prior felony convictions, an attempted robbery from 1999 and a robbery from 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Go, who is Asian American, was killed Saturday inside Times Square Station. Six police officers were working inside the station that day, including two officers who were at the other end of the platform when Go was pushed, NYPD Chief of Transit Kathleen O’Reilly told reporters at the time

Martial had approached a different woman before setting his sights on Go, police officials said. The woman reported the run-in with police after the tragedy.

Fox News's Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.