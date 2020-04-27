Miami, under coronavirus stay-at-home order, went 7 weeks without a murder, police say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

For the first time in 63 years, the city of Miami – under coronavirus stay-at-home orders – has gone seven weeks without a murder, police said Saturday.

Statistics cited released by the Miami Police Department show the city did not report a homicide between February 17 and April 12.

The seven-week streak ended on April 12, however, when someone was killed, WTSP reported.

Though lockdown measures have played a role in the decline, the trend started in mid-February, before social distancing was put in place to curb the spread of the virus, according to Chief Jorge Colina.

The restrictions have reportedly led to a drop in other crimes in the area as well.

Still, the official statistics may not be showing the full story. Colina told the New York Times that the statistics don’t account for unreported domestic violence and child abuse.

Meanwhile, the large Miami-Dade County has seen an uptick in homicides. The Miami Herald reported last Thursday a 33 percent increase in homicides in unincorporated Miami-Dade since mid-March.

As of Monday, Miami-Dade County has confirmed at least 10,926 coronavirus cases, with some 287 deaths.