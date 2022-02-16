Miami puppy saved after falling off ledge on the beach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Miami dog was rescued after falling off the ledge into water while playing with its owner at the park. A video posted by Miami Beach Fire Department shows the rescuer climbing down the ladder, picking up the dog from the water and putting it on his shoulder.

He proceeded to climb up the ladder to dry land before handing it to another rescuer to return to its owner.

It is not the first occurrence where a dog was rescued after falling into the Florida seas. In October, a group of friends was boating near Fort Lauderdale when they discovered a white dog swimming in the ocean.

One of the boys dived in to save the dog, which still had his collars on, according to WSVN. The group contacted the dog's owners to return him to safety.

"I was crying, I was sobbing," the owner told WSVN. "I’m so grateful for them because they saved me such a huge heartbreak."

The dog, named Zuko, has since been given a high-visibility life jacket.