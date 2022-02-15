Doghouse hit by meteorite expected to fetch over $200K at auction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is one expensive dog house.

Typically, dog houses cost a lot less than a regular house, but this is not a regular dog house. In April of 2019, it was struck by a meteorite.

Now, it's going up for auction and it's expected to sell for between $200,000 to $300,000.

Christie's auction house confirmed to Fox News that it is hosting an auction that includes a dog house from Costa Rica that was struck by a meteorite on April 23, 2019. The occupant of the house, a German Shepard named Roky, wasn't injured during the incident, although the dog was understandably startled by event.

The auction is part of an online-only series called Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and Other Rare Meteorites, which is running until Feb. 23.

James Hyslop, head of Science and Natural History for Christie's, said, "This is a really exciting auction and opportunity for collectors. Meteorites are incredibly rare objects; the combined weight of all the known meteorites is less than the annual output of gold. Ever since an exhibition in Paris featured a car famously struck by a meteorite, I’ve wanted to bring an object hit by an extraterrestrial object to auction."

He continued, "There are not many, and I’m thrilled to be able to now offer Roky’s celebrated meteorite-impacted doghouse and its accompanying impactor."

The meteorite that struck Rocky's house will also go up for auction and is expected to sell for between $40,000 to $60,000.

"Awe and wonder seem to be in short supply these days, but not when you have in your hand an object from outer space that is older than the Earth; an object that delivered the precursors of life to our planet billions of years ago — and then billions of years later ended the reign of the dinosaurs and the opening for humankind," said Darryl Pitt, curator for the Macovich Collection.