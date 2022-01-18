Expand / Collapse search
Miami bar shooting leaves 4 wounded, gunman dead: police

Suspect was shot, killed at scene outside Chicagoan Bar in Miami

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A man who was kicked out of a Miami bar late Monday for assaulting his female companion returned and opened fire on the establishment, wounding four before security guards shot and killed him, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded around midnight at the Chicagoan Bar on the 10700 block of NW 7th Street in Miami, the Miami-Dade Police Department told Fox News Digital early Tuesday.

Police initially said the gunman had been drinking at the bar Monday night when he refused to pay his bill and was removed by security. Police later said the investigation determined that he had been kicked out for assaulting a woman he was with, not for refusing to pay.

The shooting unfolded around midnight at the Chicagoan Bar on the 10700 block of NW 7th Street in Miami, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

The shooting unfolded around midnight at the Chicagoan Bar on the 10700 block of NW 7th Street in Miami, the Miami-Dade Police Department said. (WSVN)

The man returned around midnight, parked his vehicle in the middle of the street and fired shots toward a security guard outside the bar. The security guard and a second guard who rushed outside to help both returned fire at the man, police said. 

The subject was shot and killed at the scene, according to police. His identity was not immediately released.

Security guards returning fire shot and killed the man outside the bar, police said.

Security guards returning fire shot and killed the man outside the bar, police said. (WSVN)

One security guard and three female patrons were also shot in the crossfire. Police said the guard and two of the women were rushed to a hospital in stable condition. The third woman was grazed by a bullet and refused to remain at the scene.

Police said no further information was available at this time.

