Mexico

Mexico, Biden admin considering program with UN to process 40,000 more migrants: report

The reported program would focus on migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua and Cuba

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Video shows overcrowding at a border patrol processing facility in Eagle Pass, Texas Video

Video shows overcrowding at a border patrol processing facility in Eagle Pass, Texas

As droves of migrants continue to cross into the U.S. illegally, processing Border Patrol processing facilities become overcrowded, like one in Eagle Pass, Texas. Credit: Rep. Tony Gonzales (Texas-23)

Mexico, the United Nations and the Biden administration are considering establishing a temporary program that would help pre-screen migrants from four countries for potential eligibility into the United States as border crossing continues to increase. 

The program would focus on 40,000 migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua and Cuba who are in southern Mexico, Bloomberg reported, citing Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena. Migrants from those countries have been stuck in Mexico since May when the U.S. ended Title 42, a Trump-era public health order. 

They also have specific parole processes for immigration to the U.S. because of conditions in their countries. 

THOUSANDS OF VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS GATHER UNDER TEXAS BRIDGE AS BORDER NUMBERS SKYROCKET

Migrants march to Mexico City

Migrants start walking north on their way to Mexico City from Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico on April 23.  ((AP Photo/Edgar Hernandez Clemente))

In an interview, Bercena said United Nations refugee agencies would review the eligibility before those who may qualify would have their applications processed by a mobile US consulate. 

"We would like very much to have mechanisms that are legal, orderly and safe," Barcena said. "We do have a lot of progress on the regular pathways of migration."

She didn't give a timeline for the U.N. facility to be set up. Barcena said that more than 170,000 Venezuelans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans have arrived in the U.S. under humanitarian permissions. A facility would be eyes somewhere in southern Mexico.  

Migrant encounters have risen at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months. In August, there were 232,972 migrant encounters, an increase from the 204,087 encounters in August 2022, and an increase from the 183,494 encountered in July and the 144,570 encountered in June.

"Our operational tempo along the border has increased in response to increased encounters, and we remain squarely focused on our broader security mission and enforcing U.S. immigration laws," acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller said in a statement. 

Over 4,000 migrants cross US border in one morning Video

Mexico will host Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Attorney General Merrick Garland next month where migration in expected to be discussed. 

Last week, the Biden administration announced a number of measures, including increased capacity at CBP facilities, more personnel heading to the border and a redesignation of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuela – which will grant protection from deportation and work permits to around 470,000 nationals.

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.