Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Mexican man in ICE custody in Florida dies of coronavirus: report

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Mexican man being held in U.S. immigration custody in Florida died shortly after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said Monday.

MERCEDES SCHLAPP ON TRUMP SAYING HE WILL SIGN ORDER TO PROVIDE ROAD TO CITIZENSHIP FOR 'DREAMERS'

Onoval Perez-Montufa, 51, died Sunday afternoon at a Palm Beach County hospital, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2 at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, which is west of Lake Okeechobee. Medical staff at the facility began treating him a day earlier after he complained of shortness of breath.

A Mexican man being held in U.S. immigration custody in Florida died shortly after testing positive for the coronavirus. (AP photo)

A Mexican man being held in U.S. immigration custody in Florida died shortly after testing positive for the coronavirus. (AP photo)

Perez-Montufa initially entered ICE custody June 15 following his release from federal prison in Massachusetts, where he had served 12 years for cocaine distribution. He was in ICE custody pending his removal to Mexico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An El Salvador man died in May after testing positive for coronavirus at a San Diego, California, ICE facility. A Guatemala man died later that month at a Lumpkin, Georgia, facility.