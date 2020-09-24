Mexican teen in US illegally is charged as adult for attempted murder of Arizona trooper

A 17-year-old accused of shooting at a Department of Public Safety trooper in Phoenix last week is an "unlawfully present citizen of Mexico," and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, officials said.

Early in the morning of Sept. 17, Luis German Espinoza Acuna allegedly jumped out of a silver Infiniti sedan and ambushed the detective with an "AK Pistol variant." The detective got out of his vehicle and returned fire as a second DPS officer engaged the shooter.

The driver of the Infiniti escaped, leaving Acuna behind. The two detectives were able to apprehend Acuna without anyone being hurt.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told KNXV in Arizona that Acuna is an illegal immigrant from Mexico.

“On Sept. 17, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Luis German Espinoza-Acuna, an unlawfully present citizen of Mexico, following his arrest by the Arizona Department of Public Safety," ICE told the local news station in a statement. "ICE will seek to take Mr. Espinoza-Acuna into custody if and when he is released by local authorities in order to pursue appropriate administrative enforcement action.”

The Arizona Department of Public Safety was still looking for the other suspect in the ambush, who apparently was driving a 2008-2013 Infinity model G-37.