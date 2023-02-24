Mesa Airlines pilot aborts landing at Los Angeles-area airport after close call with departing jet

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating an incident at the Hollywood Burbank Airport in northern Los Angeles County on Wednesday evening when an airline pilot was forced to abort a landing after realizing another plane was taking off from the same runway.

A Mesa Airlines pilot who had been cleared for landing "executed a pilot-initiated go-around as it was inbound for landing on the same runway" as a departing SkyWest plane, the NTSB said in a statement Friday.

The pilot circled around the regional airport before making a safe landing.

No injuries were reported, the NTSB said.

The SkyWest flight had been cleared to take off ahead of the Mesa flight’s landing, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital.

SkyWest flight E175 was cleared to take off just before 7 p.m. PT Friday from runway 33 when approaching flight 5826 was a little more than a mile away from the airport.

While the Mesa pilot discontinued the landing and initiated a "climb out," the SkyWest pilot took off as planned, "which prompted an automated alert to sound on the flight deck of the Mesa aircraft. The controller instructed the Mesa crew to turn to a course that took it away from the other aircraft."

The incident is just one of a handful of close calls that have occurred at U.S. airports recently.

Earlier this month, a FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport had to change course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway. The FAA is also investigating that incident.

Last week, FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolen said he is forming a safety review team to "examine the U.S. aerospace system’s structure, culture, processes, systems, and integration of safety efforts."

"We must ensure that our structure is fit for purpose for the U.S. aerospace system of both today and the future," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.