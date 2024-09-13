Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Mother of young girl killed by illegal migrants blasts Cruz challenger's policies: 'Took my daughter's life'

Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old, was allegedly strangled and thrown off a bridge by two illegal migrants in June

FIRST ON FOX: The mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl allegedly murdered by illegal immigrants, is weighing in on the Texas Senate race as she blames Democratic policies for the loss of her daughter.

Jocelyn Nungaray from Texas was strangled and thrown off a bridge by two illegal immigrants in June, according to authorities. Two Venezuelans have since been charged with capital murder in connection with Nungaray's death.

In a new campaign ad, shared first with Fox News Digital, Alexis Nungaray details the tragic killing of her young daughter by Venezuelan nationals who illegally crossed the southern border.

Nungaray said that her "heart would break again" if Democratic Texas Senate candidate Rep. Colin Allred, who is running against Sen. Ted Cruz, wins the election in November.

JOCELYN NUNGARAY MURDER: HOUSTON PROSECUTORS SEEK ICE, CBP RECORDS ON ILLEGAL ACCUSED OF CHILD KILLING

Murder victim Jocelyn Nungaray

Jocelyn Nungaray (Getty Images)

According to police, Jocelyn Nungaray was strangled and thrown off a bridge by two illegal immigrants in June. 

BIDEN-HARRIS OPEN BORDER POLICY FREED ILLEGAL 3 WEEKS BEFORE JOCELYN NUNGARAY MURDER, MOTHER SAYS

"Jocelyn was murdered by two illegal migrants, each released on the same days they were detained. Not even 30 days later, she was found down there in the bayou. She had no pants on. They bounded her feet, and they just left her, like nothing. All because of that policy, catch and release," she said in the new campaign ad, which was released by the Win It Back PAC, a Club for Growth-affiliated fundraising group.

Colin Allred

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the last votes of the week on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

Nungaray pointed to Allred's policies for the implications of the ongoing migrant crisis.

"And Colin Allred pushing that policy ultimately took my daughter's life. Her going away from her graduation, her having kids. If Colin Allred is elected, my heart would break again. It really would. Allred didn't kill my daughter, but his policies are why she's dead."

Allred previously addressed Nungaray's murder by calling it a "tragedy" and then attempted to deflect blame by accusing Cruz of using the murder as a "political attack."

Nungaray testified before the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month regarding her daughter's death where she slammed the Biden-Harris administration's border policy. 

Alexis Nungary testifies before the House Judiciary Hommittee

Alexis Nungaray concludes her remarks in a House Judiciary Committee  hearing about the impacts of illegal immigrant crime on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Her 12-year-old daughter Jocelyn was abducted and killed near the family's home in Houston. Two Venezuelan illegals were later arrested on capital murder charges. (House Judiciary)

"Because of the Biden-Harris administration open border policies, catch and release, they were enrolled in the Alternatives to Detention program," Nungaray told lawmakers. "This meant that they were released into the United States. It was not even a full three weeks later that they would take my daughter Jocelyn Nungaray’s life."

"They saw a young girl, my daughter Jocelyn, and placed a target on her without her even knowing," she said, referring to the murder suspects. "They were seen on video at 12:57 a.m. on June 17th, walking across the street down by the bayou under the bridge, at 3:04, for only the two illegal immigrants emerged. They were down there for two whole hours. I can't even fathom what was going through Jocelyn's mind, the amount of fear she was feeling in the last moments of her life.

