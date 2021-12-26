Las Vegas cops discover severed head in cooler during arrest of suspect on totally different charges

Las Vegas police shockingly discovered a severed human head on the truck of a suspect they were arresting on totally different charges, according to reports.

Suspect Eric Holland, 57, was tased by police on Thursday after he ran from authorities during a traffic stop near the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, sources told KLAS .

Officers arrested him later that day and made the gruesome discovery.

SEVERED HEAD DISCOVERED IN SAN FRANCISCO REFRIGERATOR DURING MISSING PERSONS INVESTIGATION, REPORT SAYS

Holland’s truck bed had large coolers on it, which police found contained human remains, including a severed human head, KLAS reported.

A warrant was issued for Holland in 2019 for theft, embezzlement of a motor vehicle and other unrelated charges, records show.

ARIZONA POLICE ARREST MAN AFTER SEVERED LIMBS, HEADS FOUND IN REMOTE AREA IN ‘BIZARRE AND GRISLY CASE’

He did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on Christmas day. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, and he faces an additional charge of open murder .

Fox News reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sunday morning inquiring about the identity of the human remains and any other updates in the case.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP