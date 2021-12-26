Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas cops discover severed head in cooler during arrest of suspect on totally different charges

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Monday

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Las Vegas police shockingly discovered a severed human head on the truck of a suspect they were arresting on totally different charges, according to reports. 

Suspect Eric Holland, 57, was tased by police on Thursday after he ran from authorities during a traffic stop near the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, sources told KLAS

Officers arrested him later that day and made the gruesome discovery. 

SEVERED HEAD DISCOVERED IN SAN FRANCISCO REFRIGERATOR DURING MISSING PERSONS INVESTIGATION, REPORT SAYS

Las Vegas - Circa June 2019: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SUV. LVMPD has jurisdiction in Clark County I

Holland’s truck bed had large coolers on it, which police found contained human remains, including a severed human head, KLAS reported. 

A warrant was issued for Holland in 2019 for theft, embezzlement of a motor vehicle and other unrelated charges, records show. 

ARIZONA POLICE ARREST MAN AFTER SEVERED LIMBS, HEADS FOUND IN REMOTE AREA IN ‘BIZARRE AND GRISLY CASE’

He did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on Christmas day. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, and he faces an additional charge of open murder.

Fox News reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sunday morning inquiring about the identity of the human remains and any other updates in the case. 

Police data shows murders in Las Vegas have risen by more than 48% from the start of the year to Dec. 17, compared to the same time period in 2020. There have been 143 reported murders this year, while 2020 saw 96 murders.

