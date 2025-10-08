Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Religion

Megachurch founder finishes church's restoration process after stepping down due to undisclosed transgression

'It's one thing to watch you preach the Word. It's another thing to watch you live under its authority even when it hurts,' Jonathan Evans told his father

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Tony Evans, the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship founder who announced last year that he was stepping away from his pastoral role because he had fallen short of the standards in God's Word, submitted himself to the "church's discipline and restoration process," associate pastor of outreach Chris Wheel announced on Sunday, while noting that Evans will not resume a leadership role with the church.

"In alignment with biblical principles and unanimous affirmation of the elder board, Dr. Evans has successfully completed this restoration journey," Wheel said.

"While he will not be returning in a staff nor leadership role at OCBF, we joyfully look forward to seeing how God uses Dr. Evans' gifts and calling to proclaim the truth of scripture with clarity and conviction for the strengthening of the body of Christ," he noted.

CRUZ CLASHES WITH NIGERIA OVER HIS CLAIMS 50,000 CHRISTIANS KILLED SINCE 2009 IN RELIGIOUS VIOLENCE

Dr. Tony Evans

Dr. Tony Evans will not resume a leadership role at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship. (Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jonathan Evans, one of Tony Evans' sons, is currently listed as lead pastor on the church's website. Wheel noted that "Jonathan Evans has been appointed as an elder, and our expectation is that he will formally be installed as the lead pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship."

Jonathan Evans told his father that he is proud of him.

"It's one thing to watch you preach the Word. It's another thing to watch you live under its authority even when it hurts," he said.

HOW ONE EVANGELICAL APOLOGIST WORKS TO SPREAD THE WORD OF CHRISTIANITY THROUGH CIVIL DEBATE

Dr. Tony Evans calls on the church to unify America amid racial unrest Video

In a June 2024 statement, Tony Evans indicated that he had committed some sort of transgression, but while he said he had not perpetrated a crime, he did not disclose details about the nature of the wrongdoing.

"The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives. When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God. A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard. I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to others," he said in part of the statement.

TEXAS MEGACHURCH FOUNDER TO SPEND 6 MONTHS IN JAIL FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING GIRL

White cross

The monumental main cross, symbolizing the Christian faith, is seen at the Theresienwiese on May 12, 2010, in Munich, Germany.  (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While I have committed no crime, I did not use righteous judgment in my actions. In light of this, I am stepping away from my pastoral duties and am submitting to a healing and restoration process established by the elders. This will afford me a needed time of spiritual recovery and healing," he noted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue