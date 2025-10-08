Megachurch founder finishes church's restoration process after stepping down due to undisclosed transgression

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Tony Evans, the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship founder who announced last year that he was stepping away from his pastoral role because he had fallen short of the standards in God's Word, submitted himself to the "church's discipline and restoration process," associate pastor of outreach Chris Wheel announced on Sunday, while noting that Evans will not resume a leadership role with the church.

"In alignment with biblical principles and unanimous affirmation of the elder board, Dr. Evans has successfully completed this restoration journey," Wheel said.

"While he will not be returning in a staff nor leadership role at OCBF, we joyfully look forward to seeing how God uses Dr. Evans' gifts and calling to proclaim the truth of scripture with clarity and conviction for the strengthening of the body of Christ," he noted.

Jonathan Evans, one of Tony Evans' sons, is currently listed as lead pastor on the church's website. Wheel noted that "Jonathan Evans has been appointed as an elder, and our expectation is that he will formally be installed as the lead pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship."

Jonathan Evans told his father that he is proud of him.

"It's one thing to watch you preach the Word. It's another thing to watch you live under its authority even when it hurts," he said.

In a June 2024 statement, Tony Evans indicated that he had committed some sort of transgression, but while he said he had not perpetrated a crime, he did not disclose details about the nature of the wrongdoing.

"The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives. When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God. A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard. I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to others," he said in part of the statement.

"While I have committed no crime, I did not use righteous judgment in my actions. In light of this, I am stepping away from my pastoral duties and am submitting to a healing and restoration process established by the elders. This will afford me a needed time of spiritual recovery and healing," he noted.