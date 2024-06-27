Media in total meltdown over Biden's 'disaster' performance and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

DEBATE HIGHLIGHTS – Missed the debate? Check out the top moments and more. Continue reading …

'TIME TO GO, JOE' – Media in total meltdown over Biden's 'disaster' performance. Continue reading …

DUELING RALLIES – Trump and Biden bust out of the gate post-debate, holding rallies in crucial states. Continue reading …

NOT IMPRESSED – Biden’s line of attack backfired with independents, focus group finds. Continue reading …

GULP! – Biden evaluates his own debate performance from Georgia Waffle House. Continue reading …

POLITICS

CALL OF HISTORY – Biden-Trump debate compared to Nixon and Kennedy's historic matchup. Continue reading …

'HE DIDN'T DO MUCH' – Dem voters respond positively to Biden during debate, Republicans trend toward Trump. Continue reading …

NEWSOM BACKS BIDEN – Rumored replacement insists he's still supporting the president. Continue reading …

FLATLINED – Voters react after Biden falsely claimed that no troops had died under his watch. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'THIS IS BAD. BAD' – Liberal media shocked at Biden's 'stunning' debate performance: 'NEVER thought he would be this bad'. Continue reading …

'IT'S WILD TO ME' – Riley Gaines reflects on becoming an influencer after speaking out for women's rights. Continue reading …

FIGHTING FOR GIRLS – High school coach says he was 'vilified' after standing up for girls by criticizing trans policy. Continue reading …

'IT'S NOT STORY TIME' – Congressional witness testifies a woman is 'a person who says she is'. Continue reading …

OPINION

DOUG SCHOEN – Trump's clear-cut debate victory over Biden raises awkward question about 2024 campaign. Continue reading …

DAVID MARCUS – Presidential debate showdown between Biden, Trump was festival of the unprecedented. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Trump scored some hits at presidential debate but Biden shocked the nation. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Biden 'discombobulated' at minute 13. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden is a ‘cognitive mess’. See video …

IN OTHER NEWS

WHEN'S HOMECOMING? – Boeing says NASA's 'stranded' astronaut crisis averted, but still no return date. Continue reading …

SEA TO SHINING SEA – Meet the American who wrote 'America the Beautiful,' Katharine Lee Bates. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – Who was the Taylor Swift surprise? Was there a Stanley Cup record?. Continue reading …

PRICE CHECK – Walmart going digital with shelf price tags. Continue reading …

SWIMMING WITH SHARKS – A woman pushed past her fear and took the plunge with more than 20 sharks. See video …

WATCH

GOV. RON DESANTIS – I think I witnessed the unofficial end of the Biden campaign. See video …

SEN. JD VANCE – The contrast between these two was extraordinary. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

