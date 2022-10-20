McDonald's cash register drawer stolen through drive-thru window

A driver broke through a West Chicago McDonald's drive-thru service window and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday.

The West Chicago Police Department said the male suspect drove a minivan up to the drive-thru window of the McDonald's in the 5600-block of West Roosevelt Road, approximately 37 miles from Chicago, at about 4:05 a.m.

BEST BUY ROBBERY SUSPECT ACCUSED OF PEPPER-SPRAYING EMPLOYEE TRYING TO STOP SHOPLIFTING ARRESTED

Police said the suspect broke the service window to gain access to the cash register drawer, which he stole and fled the scene.

Police have not shared how much money the thief stole.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rising crime in the Chicago region has caused business leaders like McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinskito to call into question the city's plan on combating rising crime.

"Everywhere I go, I’m confronted by the same question," Kempczinski said in a speech at the Economic Club of Chicago luncheon in September. "‘What’s going on in Chicago?’ There is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis."

Kempczinski said that it’s necessary to "face facts" and acknowledge that companies have been leaving the area over the past year due to tough economic condition and rising crime which have made it more difficult to attract employees.

"Truth is, it's more difficult for me to recruit a new employee to McDonald's to join us in Chicago than it was in the past," Kempczinski explained.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Adrew Miller contributed to this post.