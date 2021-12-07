Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Prosecution to rest case this week

Prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and the ex-girlfriend of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, are expected to rest their case as early as Thursday, which could dramatically shorten the legal proceeding.

The judge in the case wants to meet with federal prosecutors and defense lawyers sometime between Dec. 16-18 to go over instructions to the jury.

Much of Tuesday was taken up by an accuser named "Carolyn," who testified that she was paid to give Epstein massages in his Palm Beach, Florida, residence from 14 to 18 years of age.

She made "hundreds" of dollars at visits to the home where "something sexual happened every single time," she said. She recalled Maxwell being present for one massage and said that Maxwell fondled her.

Under cross-examination, "Carolyn" was questioned about why she never mentioned Maxwell in lawsuits, while choosing only to sue Epstein and his assistant, Sarah Kellen.

During redirect, prosecutors asked her if her motivation for testifying was money.

"No money would not ever fix what that woman has done to me," she said. "Because what she did was wrong…vulnerable… I'm so petrified for my daughters..."

That prompted an objection from the defense, who subsequently asked the accuser what happened to the $446,000 she received in 2009.

She replied that she didn't know but that it was gone by 2012.

Earlier in the day, FBI analyst Stephen Flatley took the stand and put up images recovered from hard drives in Epstein's Manhattan home, displaying them for the jurors.

One document created by Maxwell read aloud by Flatley said that

Maxwell and Epstein had "been a couple for the last 11 years."

"Jeffrey and Ghislaine share many mutual interests and they have a lot of fun together. They both have keen searching and inquisitive minds," it said. "She grew up among scientists and in an academic and business environment. Jeffrey and Ghislaine complement each other really well and you can’t imagine one without the other."