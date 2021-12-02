Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Housekeeper found dildos and leather costume after Epstein's massages

Jeffrey Epstein received "up to three massages per day," his former Palm Beach housekeeper recalled of the 12 years that he worked for the financier from 1990 through 2002. Juan Alessi took the stand at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial Thursday to provide vast insight into Epstein and Maxwell's alleged dirty secrets and to corroborate victim "Jane's" story.

Epstein's Palm Beach housekeeper detailed that Epstein received "One [massage] in the morning, one in the afternoon and another (..) after the movies, at 11 o’clock at night."

While the employee never witnessed anything that would happen inside the massage room, Alessi would be asked to clean after Epstein’s massages. Sometimes, he’d find unexpected items on the massage table or on Epstein’s table such as a "large dildo." He recalled "it looked like a huge man’s penis with two heads." So, he proceeded to put on his gloves, run it under the water, and "put the dildo in Ms. Maxwell’s closet in a basket." Asked by the government why he would put it there, Alessi replied: "That’s the place where it was kept all the time."

The housekeeper also testified to finding "pornographic tapes" and "a black vinyl or leather costume."

For the massages, Juan Alessi would also sometimes be tasked with reaching out and picking up the girls. Maxwell and Epstein would keep a phone directory next to the telephones. Alessi testified he had met "Jane" at the Palm Beach house in 1994 and that she was there several times after that. She appeared to be "14, 15," he testified.

Alessi also picked her up at her residence to bring her to Epstein's home and took her once to the airport along with the pair so they could get on Epstein's private plane. Alessi also remembers "Jane's" number being on the phone directory.

"Jane" was one of the two females who "appeared to be underage" who showed up at the Florida residence. One day, the witness recalls, he was driving Maxwell to luxury spas in the area when she spotted a girl and asked him to stop so she could approach her. In Alessi's words, she "looked young," "had blonde hair," and "a long white uniform, like the nurses." He would later learn this girl's name, Virginia Roberts, as she would visit Epstein's house frequently when both the financier and Maxwell were there.

Alessi also recalled seeing "Many, many, many females" at Epstein's residence in Florida throughout the years he worked there. "Most appeared to be in the late 20s" and "hundreds of times" he'd see them by the pool. "80%" of the times they were topless as they would interact with "Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell."

In the final year working for Epstein, Alessi received from Maxwell a booklet of 58 pages with work instructions for his employees. It seemed to be a sensitive topic to him. "It was work for 10 people not for 1 and half." "I have to say it was very degrading to me," he added.

Later, during the examination of the witness, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey would provide him with a copy of the household manual. He read off the booklet: "Try to anticipate the needs of Mr. Epstein, Ms. Maxwell and their guests. Do not discuss personal problems with guests." He continued: "Remember see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing, except to answer a question directed to you. Respect their privacy."

Alessi also mentioned Maxwell's Yorkshire terrier dog named "Max" (who "Jane" recalled in her account of the day she met Maxwell). "She traveled with Ms. Maxwell all the time." How do you know that, asked Comey. "Because I took Max, she had to have a bath before she leave, and every time it was wheels up the poor dog shacked like crazy because she didn’t like to be on the plane."

When Alessi was asked to identify the defendant, he took a pause. As their eyes met, she appeared to nod. He said Maxwell was Epstein's "girlfriend" and "the lady of the house" who was there "95% of the times" when Epstein was at his Palm Beach residence.

Alessi said his relationship with Mr. Epstein started off as cordial but that their conversations were "less and less" frequent throughout the years he worked for him. As Maxwell would give Alessi instructions on how to do his job, "there was a time when she said: Jeffrey doesn’t like to be looked at (in) his eyes. You should never look at his eyes. Just look at another part of the room and answer to him."