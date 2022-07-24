Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Massive alligator roars at Florida deputies while being wrangled, video shows

The 11-foot roaring alligator discovered hiding underneath homeowner's Jeep in Charlotte County, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
11-foot alligator lets out monstrous roar at Florida deputies Video

11-foot alligator lets out monstrous roar at Florida deputies

An 11-foot alligator roared at Florida deputies and wildlife officers while being wrangled on a homeowner's property in Charlotte County, Florida.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 11-foot alligator was recorded on video letting out a ferocious roar when deputies in Florida tried to wrangle the massive reptile on a homeowner’s property, authorities said Friday.

Deputies responded to a home on Oak Hills Place in Rotonda around 1 a.m. after the homeowner discovered the giant gator underneath their Jeep, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said.

"Have you ever heard an alligator ROAR?" the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, along with video of the encounter.

Video shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer assist deputies and try to restrain the alligator when the beast suddenly lets out a monstrous roar. 

WOMAN, 73, STABBED BY 100-POUND SAILFISH THAT LEAPT FROM WATER OFF FLORIDA COAST

A Florida Fish and Wildlife officer attempts to wrangle the gator after a homeowner in Charlotte County, Florida, discovered the creature hiding underneath their Jeep last week.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife officer attempts to wrangle the gator after a homeowner in Charlotte County, Florida, discovered the creature hiding underneath their Jeep last week. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

The gator didn't go down without a fight, rolling around several times on the ground and taking out the homeowner’s light pole, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alligators reside in Florida's marshes, swamps, rivers and lakes, and are found in all 67 counties, according to the FWC.

Charlotte County deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife officers subdued the 11-foot, 2-inch gator.

Charlotte County deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife officers subdued the 11-foot, 2-inch gator. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Encounters with alligators can turn deadly, with the latest incident occurring at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Florida. A woman in her 80s was killed after she fell into a pond at the country club and was attacked by two alligators as she struggled to get out.