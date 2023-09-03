Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts troopers and FBI agents respond to American Airlines flight in Boston for reported criminal act

Details about the 'potential criminal act' have not been disclosed

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
American Airlines passenger gets entire plane to himself after 18-hour delay Video

American Airlines passenger gets entire plane to himself after 18-hour delay

An American Airlines passenger was the only one on his flight after it was delayed by 18 hours.

Massachusetts State Police and the FBI reportedly responded to Boston Logan International Airport on Saturday morning for a "potential criminal act" on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina that was heading to Boston, Massachusetts.

State police said in a press release that troopers were notified by American Airlines of a potential criminal act that occurred on American Flight 1441 while in the sky between Charlotte and Boston.

When the plane landed, it was met by Massachusetts State Police patrols and detectives, who began an investigation into the incident.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS OVERWHELMINGLY VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE AMID CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

Several planes

Massachusetts State Police and the FBI responded to reports of a "potential criminal act" on an American Airlines flight between Charlotte, North Carolina and Boston on Sept. 2, 2023. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

The investigation found the alleged act in question happened mid-flight, though police did not unveil what occurred.

Because the act occurred mid-flight, it falls under federal jurisdiction, and federal authorities asserted they have jurisdiction over the matter, according to Massachusetts State Police.

FAA INVESTIGATING NEARLY 5K PILOTS ACCUSED OF HIDING CONDITIONS THAT WOULD MAKE THEM UNFIT TO FLY: REPORT

Male FBI agent seen in photo wearing FBI jacket

FBI agent in a jacket brandishing the bureau's insignia. (iStock)

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed that agents responded to the incident. Beyond that, the spokesperson declined further comment.

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines in search for additional information but did not immediately hear back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priority," a spokesperson for the airline told Boston 25.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.