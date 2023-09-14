Expand / Collapse search
Missing Massachusetts rescue dog Maggie pulled from raging river by first responders: video

The 7-year-old whippet rat terrier mix ran away from her loving family and got trapped in the raging Charles River

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Massachusetts first responders rescue Maggie the dog from waterfall Video

Massachusetts first responders rescue Maggie the dog from waterfall

A rescue dog named Maggie was rescued from a waterfall in a raging Massachusetts river by first responders, Sept. 8, 2023. (Wellesley Police Department/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

A rescue pup was rescued again by a Massachusetts first responders after the dog, named Maggie, ran away from her loving family and got trapped in a raging river. 

The Wellesley Police Department said in a press release that they were notified of the missing pooch by Maggie's parents Sept. 8. According to police, the 7-year-old whippet rat terrier mix had escaped from her home in Wellesley.

Maggie the dog

The rescue dog, named Maggie, was trapped on rocks in the churning Charles River, Sept. 8, 2023. (Wellesley Police Department/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

An hour into the search efforts, police were notified that the Wellesley Fire Department was attempting to rescue Maggie from the Charles River, an 80-mile river in eastern Massachusetts. 

The dog was seen from Police Department drone footage, trapped in the rocks of the raging river. The department said that the frightened dog had gone over at least one waterfall.

During the first attempt to rescue her, Maggie slipped back into the rapid river and was swept downstream to another set of rocks. Police said the persistent dog attempted to jump from the river again, but fell back into the water and became trapped in a spillway next to the river.

Maggie and firefighters

First responders assist Maggie after she was rescued from the Charles River in Massachusetts, Sept. 8, 2023. (Wellesley Police Department/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Newton firefighters finally managed to pluck the dog from the river before she ventured further downriver and into the dangerous rapids

Maggie's family told police that she is not a fan of water but enjoys staying active and going on long runs with her owners.

Maggie after being rescued

Maggie and the dog's unidentified owner, pose with first responders after the pooch was rescued from the Charles River in Massachusetts, Sept. 8, 2023. (Wellesley Police Department/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Maggie and her owner were happily reunited after the hourslong ordeal.

