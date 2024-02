Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Editor's note: This story contains a graphic photo.

Two Massachusetts police officers were hospitalized for "severe bleeding" after a woman attacked them with a ceramic statue.

According to the Marshfield Police Department, officers were asked to perform a well-being check at an apartment in Marshfield on Feb. 19 at approximately 7:45 p.m.

A mental health clinician also responded with officers since the apartment-dweller, 42-year-old Gina Martell, was prone to "violent encounters" with officers.

Authorities said that Martell had an "extensive history" with police and was "known to conceal weapons within her clothes and body."

When the mental health clinician and two police officers responded to Martell's apartment, police said the 42-year-old was instantly uncooperative.

Police said Martell screamed at them to get a warrant and "exhibited delusional and paranoid behavior." After observing Martell, the clinician determined that the woman was a danger to herself and to others.

The clinician filed paperwork at the apartment to take Martell to the hospital for treatment.

A family member of Martell, who was one of the individuals who requested a well-being check, gave officers the keys to enter the woman's apartment.

Officers opened the door, announced their presence and told Martell they needed to speak with her.

Martell was told that she would need to go with the officers to speak with a mental health professional at the hospital.

Martell allegedly became agitated, argumentative and aggressive.

Authorities said the situation escalated further when Martell picked up an 8-inch ceramic statue and went toward the officers in a "threatening manor."

One of the officers took out his taser and ordered Martel to drop the ceramic weapon, but Martel rushed towards the officer anyway. The officer promptly deployed his Taser on her.

Police said that the deployed Taser had "minimal effect" and Martell smashed the statue over the officer's head.

The statue caused a "deep laceration and severe bleeding" on the officer's head.

Police said that Martell, who was 300 pounds and 5'9", elbowed and kicked officers who attempted to subdue and handcuff her.

Officers then requested Marshfield Fire to the scene and were able to restrain Martell on a gurney in the ambulance where an officer was required to ride in back with her.

Two Marshfield Police officers were injured during the call, and they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The suspect suffered no physical injuries during the encounter, police said.

Authorities said that both Marshfield police officers would make a full recovery.

"This easily could have been a catastrophic ending resulting in much more severe injuries or even death to the officers involved," the release said. "They acted with extreme professionalism and restraint during the entire encounter."

Martell was charged with assault with intent to murder or maim, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and mayhem.