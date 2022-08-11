Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts police chief's son arrested on murder charges

Green allegedly shot Jarmahl Sutson in mid-July

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Authorities arrested the son of a Massachusetts police chief on Thursday, alleging that he shot a 38-year-old man in late July.

Police arrested Brian Green, 35, on Wednesday. His father, Kenneth Green, serves as police chief for the Massachusetts Bay Area Transit Police. Brian works as a Commuter Rail train conductor and has been placed on unpaid leave pending the investigation, according to WCBV.

Green is charged with the fatal shooting of Jarmahl Sutson on July 19.

"This is a personal matter for Chief Green and his family," the MBTA said in a statement to local media.

"The MBTA is confident in Chief Green's leadership of the Transit Police. It is inappropriate to comment on an outside agency’s investigation that does not involve the MBTA, and the MBTA will not be offering further comment," the statement continued.

Sutson was killed in his bedroom at roughly 4:20 a.m. on July 19 at an apartment Green himself used to stay in. Green reportedly objected to Suton's relationship with Green's estranged wife who was still living in the apartment, according to WCBV.

Police began investigating Green after surveillance footage placed him at the apartment at the time of the shooting.

