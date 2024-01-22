Massachusetts officer injured in shootout with barricaded suspect

A Massachusetts police officer was shot and injured Saturday night when police exchanged gunfire with a man barricaded inside a home in Wilbraham, state police said.

The state police tactical team took the man into custody shortly after midnight. The man had gunshot injuries and was taken to an area hospital under police guard.

During the standoff, state police used an armored vehicle with its battery ram extended to break a window on the front of the home. A trooper then flew a drone through the window into the home that showed video of the suspect inside a front breezeway with gunshot injuries, police said.

The injured Wilbraham police officer remains hospitalized, police said.

Before the arrest, state police rescued two occupants of the home who had escaped onto a roof of the adjoining garage, officials said.