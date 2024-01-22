Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire

New Hampshire man dead after officer-involved shooting

No officers were injured in confrontation with unnamed man at Nashua, NH, city residence

Associated Press
Published
A man died in a shooting involving police in Nashua early Sunday morning, the New Hampshire attorney general said.

Hampton Beach, Portsmouth, Manchester crime

A man has been reported dead following an officer-involved shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Fox News)

Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the man was fatally wounded at a city residence, officials said. No officers were injured and there is no threat to the public, Attorney General John Formella said in a news release. The man's name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation.