New Hampshire man dead after officer-involved shooting

A man died in a shooting involving police in Nashua early Sunday morning, the New Hampshire attorney general said.

Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the man was fatally wounded at a city residence, officials said. No officers were injured and there is no threat to the public, Attorney General John Formella said in a news release. The man's name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation.