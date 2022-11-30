Massachusetts manhunt underway after elderly couple found 'stabbed and bludgeoned to death': prosecutor

Police in Massachusetts have launched a manhunt after an elderly couple was found "stabbed and bludgeoned to death" inside of their home in what was a targeted attack, a district attorney says.

Carl Matson and his wife Vicki, who would have turned 71 Wednesday, were pronounced dead at the scene in Marshfield Tuesday night after police arrived to conduct a well-being check, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz told reporters Wednesday.

Cruz added that the suspect now being sought in the double homicide, Christopher Keeley of Weymouth, was an acquaintance of Vicki Matson and her 70-year-old husband.

"This does not appear to be a random act of violence," Cruz said. "This appears to be a targeted attack against these two individuals."

FBI RELEASES NEW PHOTOS, INCREASES REWARD IN MANHUNT FOR CONNECTICUT FUGITIVE CHRISTOPHER FRANCISQUINI

The Marshfield Police Department says Keeley "may have altered [his] appearance by dying [his] hair red and goes by name of ‘Crispy.'"

FOUND: MELISSA HIGHSMITH'S FAMILY ‘OVERJOYED’ AFTER BEING REUNITED WITH SISTER ABDUCTED IN 1971

The 27-year-old should be considered "armed and dangerous" and investigators at this moment "do not consider him to be in the area right now," Cruz also said.

Massachusetts State Police describe Keeley as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was last seen driving a black 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with the Massachusetts license plate 7490HT, which Cruz says was taken from the Matsons' home.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office for further comment.