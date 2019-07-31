Man leaps to death after ordering drink at Manhattan rooftop bar

A 21-year-old man reportedly leaped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City Tuesday night shortly after ordering a drink.

The unidentified man from Cambridge, Mass. jumped from the 16-story Roger Smith Hotel in Manhattan, landing on the roof of a four-story apartment building, The New York Daily News reported.

3 GEORGIA INMATES STOP MAN FROM TRYING TO COMMIT SUICIDE: REPORT

An employee said the man wasn’t a guest at the hotel.

“He sat down at the bar, ordered a drink and then just jumped,” the employee said, according to The Daily News. “He didn’t even touch his drink.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man will be identified, pending notification of family.

If you or someone you know is at risk for suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.