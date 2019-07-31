Expand / Collapse search
Man leaps to death after ordering drink at Manhattan rooftop bar

By Brie Stimson | Fox News

A 21-year-old man reportedly leaped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City Tuesday night shortly after ordering a drink.

The unidentified man from Cambridge, Mass. jumped from the 16-story Roger Smith Hotel in Manhattan, landing on the roof of a four-story apartment building, The New York Daily News reported.

An employee said the man wasn’t a guest at the hotel.

Roger Smith Hotel in Midtown Manhattan  (Google Maps )

“He sat down at the bar, ordered a drink and then just jumped,” the employee said, according to The Daily News. “He didn’t even touch his drink.”

The man will be identified, pending notification of family.

If you or someone you know is at risk for suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.