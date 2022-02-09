Massachusetts man arrested as a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in Pittsfield earlier this month.

Michael Rose, 42, was held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder Tuesday in district court, the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement.

He is charged in connection with the Feb. 1 shooting death of Jeric Black, 39. Police responding to a 911 call found Black suffering from a gunshot wound in a city home. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Gun violence has no place in our community, and I am grateful for our partners in law enforcement’s work in seeking accountability for these crimes," Harrington said.

According to court documents, someone reported to police that they had given the suspect a ride to the area of the shooting on the night that Black was killed, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

Harrington did not disclose a motive for the shooting, saying it is still under investigation.

Defense lawyer Joshua Hochberg declined to comment after the hearing.