Massachusetts man accused of brutal killing involving fireplace poker: report

A Massachusetts man has been accused of fatally stabbing another man last week with a "long fireplace poker" after a struggle that was heard by witnesses that ended with the words, "You stabbed me," a report said.

MassLive.com reported that the victim, identified as Michael Strindberg, was discovered with up to 12 puncture wounds, including in his chest and back. He was reportedly unconscious when police arrived at the Palmer home and died at a nearby hospital.

Robert Nompleggi, 62, has since been charged with murder, the report said. One witness reportedly told police that the fight was over the power being cut off in Strindberg’s room.

Nompleggi has denied charges, the report said.