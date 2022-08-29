Massachusetts' lottery numbers for Sunday, Aug. 28
Massachusetts' lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Lucky For Life - 4-5-35-37-48, Lucky Ball: 2
MassCash: 2-5-24-26-33
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $153,000,000
Numbers Day - 4-4-3-9
Numbers Evening - 3-9-5-3
Powerball - Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000
