Massachusetts girl, 10, dies after choking on carrot at school, relatives say

A 10-year-old Massachusetts girl died after choking on a carrot at school, according to reports.

Her family members say Marilyn Ofobi Korankyewaa started choking after ingesting a carrot at Belmont Community School in Worcester on Sept. 17.

School officials administered first aid and called 911, but Marilyn lost consciousness and later died at the hospital, WCBV Boston reported Tuesday.

"She ran to the bathroom. Fortunately, she went in there with a friend," her uncle, Ken Asafo-Adjei, told WCVB. "So her friend had to rush back to (the teachers) when Marilyn was complaining that she was choking on something."

School officials did not respond to WCVB's requests for comment.

"Going to the bathroom, nobody was there. We don't know what happened," a local pastor and family friend, John Amoah, told the news outlet. "I'm not saying this to blame them, but if the school has a system in place that will be good; a procedure."

Now, grief-stricken relatives are seeking answers.

“I’m still asking questions … like … how can someone just pass away from eating carrots?” Marilyn’s cousin Maggie Bota asked news outlet WHDH.

Her uncle added, "We’re told they did [attempt aid]. As to how it was done … who did it … that’s questions we need answered."

Mayor Joseph Petty will help the family's quest for a sense of closure.

"I think they want to know what happened exactly – a timeline. We’ll do that,” he said.

Marilyn's funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

