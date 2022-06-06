More than a dozen mass shootings over the weekend leave at least 17 dead across country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than a dozen mass shootings rocked communities across the country from Friday evening through Sunday night, leaving dozens injured and at least 17 killed.

Fox News Digital reviewed data from the Gun Violence Archive detailing there were 13 mass shootings from Friday evening through Sunday. The Gun Violence Archive defines mass shootings as ones where "4 or more [people are] shot or killed, not including the shooter."

The database shows at least 69 people were injured and 17 killed. The GVA data show there have been 246 mass shootings so far this year, which matches the same amount of mass shootings for the same time frame last year.

"Once again, we see lives lost and people injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA MASS SHOOTING: POLICE IDENTIFY TWO OF THREE KILLED IN DOWNTOWN SLAUGHTER

A shooting in Philadelphia on the city’s popular South Street left three people dead and 11 injured late Saturday evening, making it one of the most violent mass shootings recorded over the weekend. Police say gunfire erupted after a man who was ultimately killed got into a physical altercation with another man.

The victims ranged in ages from 17 to 69.

A shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, outside a nightclub early Sunday morning left three people dead and 14 others injured. Authorities believe "multiple shooters" opened fire, leaving two killed by gunshot wounds and a third victim dead after being hit by a car while fleeing.

CHATTANOOGA SHOOTING LEAVES 3 DEAD AND 14 INJURED, SOME STRUCK BY FLEEING CARS

While a shooting at a Phoenix strip mall on Saturday left a 14-year-old girl dead and eight others injured after a fight allegedly broke out between different groups at a party.

"Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as they fled the area," police said of the shooting.

Another shooting at a high school graduation party in South Carolina on Saturday killed one woman and left seven others injured, including a 12-year-old and 13-year-old.

US MARKS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND WITH WAVE OF SHOOTINGS

The other nine shootings unfolded in New York, Georgia, Texas, Nebraska, Virginia, three mass shootings in Michigan and another shooting in Arizona, according to GVA data.

Data previously reviewed by Fox News Digital shows violent crimes spiked in 2020, compared to previous years. Mass shootings for the entirety of 2020 increased by more than 46% compared to 2019, according to the GVA data, with 417 mass shooting events in 2019 to 611 in 2020.

While FBI data on murders in 2020 show a nearly 30% spike in murders compared to 2019. Among Black Americans, the number of murders spiked disproportionally at a 32% increase in 2020 compared to 2019. There was a 43% increase in Black murders in 2020 compared to the 10-year prior average, data show.

The shootings over the weekend follow several other high-profile and devastating mass shootings in recent weeks. A school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 left 19 children and two adults dead, while a shooting at a Buffalo grocery store on May 14 killed 10 and injured three others.