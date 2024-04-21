Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee

Mass shooting at Memphis block party leaves 2 dead, others wounded: police

At least two suspects are sought in a block party shooting that left six others injured

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

A mass shooting Saturday night during a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, has left two people dead and six others wounded, according to police.

Memphis Police responded at 7:19 p.m. Saturday night to a shooting in the 2400 block of Carnes Avenue in the Orange Mound neighborhood. 

Officers found five victims with gunshot wounds — two males who were pronounced dead and three other victims who were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

TENNESSEE WOMAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON FOR KILLING 4 PEOPLE OVER CUSTODY DISPUTE

Police tape at a crime scene

A mass shooting Saturday night during a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, left two people dead and six others wounded. (Getty Images)

Interim Police Chief CJ Davis said at a news conference that police are working to locate the suspects who carried out the shooting. She said police are aware of at least two suspects who opened fire during the block party.

Multiple crime scenes near Carnes Avenue and Grand Street were cordoned off while police investigated the shooting. The Memphis Fire Department sent multiple ambulances to the scene.

MEMPHIS COP-KILLING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS OFFICIALS CALL FOR TOUGHER SENTENCES

This file image was posted to the Memphis Police Facebook page on May 15, 2013.

Officers found five victims with gunshot wounds, including two who were pronounced dead. (Memphis Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to police, the shooting happened at a block party that did not have a permit. Between 200 and 300 people were in attendance.

The incident remains under investigation.