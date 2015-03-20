Mass. man suspected of email threat to RI college surrenders peacefully after 6-hour standoff

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

A man suspected of sending a threatening email to faculty and staff at Rhode Island's Roger Williams University Law School has peacefully surrendered to police after a six-hour standoff at his Massachusetts home.

Dartmouth, Mass., police Chief Timothy Lee says the 36-year-old man surrendered Tuesday evening after police told him they were going to cut off power to the house.

The university says it received the email from a former law school student Tuesday morning. Police say the email included threats to "shoot up" campuses in Bristol and Providence, R.I.

Police say the man is being evaluated at a hospital and is expected to face charges.

Some relatives say the man had been depressed and they didn't think he was armed.

Police say the man's father said he had weapons.