Last Update January 13, 2015

Mass. man charged with murder in cyanide poisoning of alleged Bulger extortion victim

By | Associated Press

WOBURN, Mass. – A man has been charged with murder in the July poisoning death of an alleged extortion victim of Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger.

Prosecutors say 69-year-old William Camuti of Sudbury was indicted Friday on the upgraded charge in the death of Stephen Rakes of Quincy.

Prosecutors say Camuti poisoned Rakes' coffee when they met over a business deal. A medical examiner has confirmed Rakes died from cyanide poisoning.

Authorities say the 59-year-old Rakes' death was not connected to the Bulger case.

Camuti has previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in Rakes' death. A message was left Friday for Camuti's attorney.

Rakes had hoped to testify in Bulger's trial but wasn't called. Bulger was sentenced Thursday to two life terms in a broad racketeering case that included involvement in 11 killings.