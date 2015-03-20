Maryland teen planned to kill parents, classmates with stolen gun, court documents say

A Maryland teenager told police he planned to use a stolen handgun to kill his parents, then drive to his high school and kill students and teachers as revenge for years of bullying he suffered, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Sash Alexander Nemphos, 16, of Monkton, is charged as an adult, Baltimore County Police said in a tweet. The charges include possession of a destructive device, having a dangerous weapon on school property and theft, according to the probable cause documents.

Nemphos was confronted Saturday by police over thefts from a car and business, including a handgun. After asking him about the stolen gun several times, the 10th-grader, who officers said was clearly intoxicated, told police he was going to take the gun, drive to his school Monday, shoot the school officer, and then take the officer's gun to "kill as many teachers and students as he could."

The documents say the teen also said he had made several bombs to blow up George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology.

Police recovered from his home a handgun, three crude, homemade explosives, a suicide note, and a journal with all his plans, the probable cause documents said. He was arrested at his home.

Nemphos told officers he had intended to go through with his plan on Halloween and had taken the gun in his backpack to school. But he had forgotten the bombs so he aborted his plan, he said. He also said he was too drunk to carry out the plan, the documents said.

He said he was going to try again Monday and would stay sober to do it, the documents said.

Nemphos told police he had been bullied for years and has told teachers, but nothing was ever done.

A woman who answered the phone at Nemphos' address hung up when asked about the case.