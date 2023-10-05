Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland

Maryland smash-and-grab suspects caught on camera raiding cellphone storefront

Maryland police are offering up to $10,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the suspect

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Maryland burglar caught on camera breaking into Metro by T-Mobile store Video

Maryland burglar caught on camera breaking into Metro by T-Mobile store

Montgomery County Police are investigating a commercial burglary at a Metro by T-Mobile store that was caught on surveillance cameras. 

A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Maryland storefront and stealing cellphones, police said.

The Montgomery County Police Department released surveillance footage of the suspect breaking the glass window of a Silver Spring Metro by T-Mobile store Sept. 28 at approximately 2 a.m.

Suspect

Police say around 2 a.m. the suspect pictured in the video above forced entry into a Silver Spring, Md., business by breaking a front glass window, stole merchandise and left the store. (Montgomery County Police Department)

In the footage, the unidentified suspect is seen using an object to break the glass into the storefront. Once the suspect gained entry, the suspect is seen immediately getting to work and smashing the phone displays before stealing the merchandise.

BALTIMORE POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF PERSONS OF INTEREST IN MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING

Law enforcement reviewed the footage and obtained a description of the suspect. 

Police described the suspect as a person of unknown race and gender wearing a black sling bag, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Suspect in smash-and-grab

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County. (Montgomery County Police Department)

Authorities are offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, Maryland, website at crimesolversmcmd.org, and click on the p3tips.com link at the top of the page.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.