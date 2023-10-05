Maryland smash-and-grab suspects caught on camera raiding cellphone storefront

A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Maryland storefront and stealing cellphones, police said.

The Montgomery County Police Department released surveillance footage of the suspect breaking the glass window of a Silver Spring Metro by T-Mobile store Sept. 28 at approximately 2 a.m.

In the footage, the unidentified suspect is seen using an object to break the glass into the storefront. Once the suspect gained entry, the suspect is seen immediately getting to work and smashing the phone displays before stealing the merchandise.

Law enforcement reviewed the footage and obtained a description of the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a person of unknown race and gender wearing a black sling bag, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Authorities are offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

