Maryland police, Gov. Hogan offer reward after Baltimore student shot dead at prom after-party

Authorities in Baltimore, Maryland and the state are offering a combined $16,000 reward for information on the killing of an 18-year-old high school student who was fatally shot while attending a junior prom after-party.

Jasmine Brunson was shot just before 12:40 a.m. on May 13 while at the after-party following the dance, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department told Fox News the investigation into the killing is ongoing. Authorities have not released a potential motive.

Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland is offering an $8,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of Brunson's killer. On Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced the state was offering an additional $8,000.

Brunson was a student at Carver Vocational-Technical High School and became a serious boxer as classrooms shifted to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Baltimore Sun reported.

"He had Muhammad Ali on the wall and his boxing gloves still sitting on the bed," his aunt, Jessica Heir told the newspaper. "He boxed. That’s what he did. He really loved it."

In a tweet, Democratic State Sen. Jill P. Carter called Brunson a "math whiz and a chivalrous young man."

"He was the life of the party," she wrote.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.