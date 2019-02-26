Maryland police find man sleeping in car with thousands worth of drugs, more than $10G in cash

Maryland authorities who located a car early Tuesday morning found more than just a person sleeping inside, police said.

Also uncovered within the 2006 black Acura: roughly $6,900 worth of suspected marijuana and more than $10,000 in cash, among other items, the Anne Arundel Police said in a news release.

TWO ARIZONA MEN, MEXICAN WOMAN CAUGHT TRAFFICKING $4.3M IN HARD DRUGS ACROSS BORDER, COPS SAY

The alleged discovery came after an officer spotted the parked vehicle around 4 a.m. with the occupant – identified as Corey David Martin – “asleep at the wheel,” according to police.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and observed contraband in plain view within the vehicle,” authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aside from the weed and money, a search of the car also yielded prescription Cyclobenzaprine HCL pills, Acetaminophen-Oxycodone Hydrochloride, “CDS paraphernalia,” and a stolen handgun, according to police.

Martin “was arrested and charged with CDS and handgun-related charges,” authorities said.