Maryland man charged for cutting officer with knife during theft at Safeway

The loss prevention officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
A Maryland man was arrested after using a knife to cut a loss prevention officer who attempted to stop him from stealing merchandise from a Safeway grocery store.

William Fernando Calix, 31, was charged with theft and first-degree assault and was released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond. Christian Alexander Gonzalez, 18, was charged with theft in connection with the incident and was released from custody.

Montgomery County Police responded to the Safeway in the 10500 block of Connecticut Avenue on Tuesday shortly after 1 p.m. following a report of an armed robbery, police said in a press release.

Montgomery County Police Department car

A Maryland man was arrested after using a knife to cut a loss prevention officer who attempted to stop him from stealing merchandise from a Safeway grocery store. (Montgomery County Police Department)

Calix and Gonzalez entered the Safeway and attempted to steal merchandise when a loss prevention officer confronted them and attempted to take the merchandise from them. Calix then pulled out a knife and cut the loss prevention officer in the chest.

The two suspects left with the merchandise and walked out of the store.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the loss prevention officer who gave a description of the suspects. The officers provided a description of the suspects over the radio and the two suspects were located in the 3300 block of University Blvd. West.

safeway storefront

The suspects entered the Safeway and attempted to steal merchandise when a loss prevention officer confronted them and attempted to take back the merchandise. ((Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images))

The merchandise was recovered from Calix and Gonzalez, and the loss prevention officer identified them as the suspects.

The loss prevention officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.