Maryland high school threats were part of effort to bully student

Social media threats directed at a Maryland high school just outside of Washington, D.C., have been determined to be part of a campaign to bully a student, authorities say.

The threats made against Winston Churchill High School in Potomac were investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department.

"It has been investigated and documented, and determined that there is no credible threat," the department said in a tweet. "MCPD is partnering with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) regarding this incident, and any disciplinary action will be handled by MCPS."

Instead, in a letter sent home to the school’s parents, Principal John Taylor said the police investigation uncovered that the threats were part of a plan to draw outrage and disciplinary actions against a student in the form of bullying, Montgomery County Media reports.

The principal’s letter also claimed the student who operates the social media account where the threats came from had no involvement in making the posts.

"We understand that for many students this was still an upsetting and disturbing series of events, following so closely our recent national tragedy in Texas," Taylor reportedly said. "Our counseling services team stands ready to provide ongoing support to our students and community as we return to normal operations."

"The staff of Winston Churchill High School will remain vigilant and continue to employ all of the safety and security measures we have in place to ensure a safe learning environment for all students," he added.

The threats come as schools across the U.S. remain on heightened alert following last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.