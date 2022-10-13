Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Maryland girl, 14, arrested for wielding large knife during caught-on-camera school lunchroom brawl

School resource officer intervenes in fight at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Maryland teen seen wielding knife in school lunchroom in shocking video Video

A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after seen on video pulling a knife during a fight in the cafeteria of Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland. 

A 14-year-old girl was arrested in Maryland for allegedly pulling a knife during a caught-on-camera school lunchroom brawl. 

Video showed the girl drawing what authorities said was a large 8-to-10-inch kitchen knife during a fight inside the cafeteria at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland, on Friday. 

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, School Resource Officer Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner witnessed two girls fighting in the lunchroom and immediately intervened when one was seen holding the knife in a "threatening manner." 

A girl, 14, pulls a large knife at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland.

A girl, 14, pulls a large knife at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland. (Frederick County Sheriff's Office)

The knife drops to the ground and the deputy and school administrators helped detained the high school freshman.

A school resource officer intervenes in a lunchroom fight at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland.

A school resource officer intervenes in a lunchroom fight at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland. (Frederick County Sheriff's Office)

The girl, who the sheriff’s office says "tried to stab multiple students in the cafeteria, but was unsuccessful," was taken into custody and transported to a law enforcement center. 

A school resource officer detains a girl who drew a knife during a school lunch fight. 

A school resource officer detains a girl who drew a knife during a school lunch fight.  (Frederick County Sheriff's Office)

No one was injured as a result of the incident, but a heavy police presence was at the school.

