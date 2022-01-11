Maryland firefighters rescue suspected home intruder stuck in chimney

Maryland firefighters rescued a suspected home intruder over the weekend after the man got stuck inside a chimney, officials said.

The rescue happened Saturday morning at a home in Silver Spring, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said in a tweet.

A resident of the home had heard rustling coming from outside around 3:30 a.m. and called police, WRC-TV reported. But responding officers found no signs of an attempted break-in and left.

The resident told the station that an hour later he heard moans coming from inside a wall and called police again. It was then discovered that an unknown man was trapped inside the home’s chimney.

Piringer posted photos of firefighters working to rescue the man. In one photo, the man’s legs could be seen dangling through a hole firefighters made through the brick wall.

In another photo, firefighters could be seen removing bricks from the wall, which created a mess of dust a debris inside the home.

Piringer said the man was pulled out from the wall at around 7:30 a.m.

The trapped man, who was not identified, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, the report said. It was unclear whether he would face charges.