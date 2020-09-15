Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

Maryland caregiver charged with killing 81-year-old woman

Maria Gloria Vazquez-Mebo, 35, was charged with first- and second-degree murder

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A Maryland caregiver faces murder charges in the death of an 81-year-old woman who was initially reported to have fallen down the stairs, police said Tuesday.

Maria Gloria Vazquez-Mebo, 35, was charged with murder in the first and second degrees following an investigation by Frederick County police. They did not name the victim at request of the victim’s family.

Lt. Kirk Henneberry said the victim’s husband employed Vazquez-Mebo as his live-in caregiver.

He said someone from the western Maryland residence called 911 Sunday evening to report that an elderly woman had fallen down the stairs. Detectives responded and contacted the coroner.

“In this case, there was apparent head trauma to the victim, and other unusual circumstances,” Henneberry said.

He said the next day detectives took Vazquez-Mebo into custody and during an interview she “confessed to striking the victim multiple times with a blunt object.”

Police did not reveal a motive.

Vazquez-Mebo was being held without bond.

