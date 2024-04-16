Married teacher caught 'putting her clothes on' after naked teen runs from car: police

A suspicious car parked on a dead end road at 3 a.m. raised suspicions among residents in a Douglas County, Nebraska, neighborhood.

That was where police ultimately found an Omaha high school teacher, Erin Ward, "putting her clothes on in the back seat," and a naked teenager running from the scene, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The 45-year-old woman allegedly admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old student whom she met while working at Burke High School.

Police found the teenager about an hour later wearing only boxers, a T-shirt and socks, according to the sheriff's office, which arrested Ward and charged her with sexual abuse by a school employee.

The felony charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence. The age of consent in Nebraska is 16, so she was not charged with statutory rape.

Burke High School principal Darren Rasmussen released a statement to the media after Ward's arrest.

"We are writing to share that law enforcement has arrested a metro-area substitute teacher for inappropriate conduct with a minor," Rasmussen said in a statement. "The individual worked at Burke High several days during the 2023-24 school year.

"They will not be returning to our school or any others in our district."

The arrest unfolded in the early morning hours on April 13.

As officers approached the car, the teenager in the driver's seat tried to drive off but crashed in a nearby yard and then took off on foot, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Ward and the teenager were taken to the hospital for minor injuries from the accident and questioned.

She remains in Douglas County jail, according to inmate records, where she is listed as "Eri" Ward.

Ward is a married mother of three children, according to news reports.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The sheriff's office urges anyone with additional information about Ward to call 402-444-6000 or 911.

The school principal also said, as part of the statement to news outlets, "Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of the students we serve. We take this most seriously. Counselors will be available on Tuesday for students in need of support. If you are ever concerned about inappropriate behavior, please call Child Protective Services at 1-800-652-1999 or contact law enforcement."