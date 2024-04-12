Family of grandmother attacked on church steps blasts lawmakers for not holding criminals accountable

A 16-year-old suspect accused of shoving a grandmother down a flight of church steps and rummaging through her purse was arrested Thursday, the NYPD said.

The victim, who was identified by her family as 68-year-old Irene Tahliambouris, was pushed so hard that she went airborne and landed flat on her back, security video shows.

She suffered a fractured skull and a black eye, according to her family, and as she writhed in pain, the suspect allegedly stole $300, her cellphone and her car before fleeing the scene outside St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Queens, New York, on Sunday.

"We are devastated to even imagine the pain she is experiencing after being knocked off the stairs of the church, hitting the back of her head on the concrete while this vicious person, with no consideration for life, attacked her and took all her belongings and her car," her family said in a statement.

WOMAN HEADING TO CHURCH RANDOMLY SHOVED DOWN STEPS AND ROBBED, VIDEO SHOWS

Tahliambouris walked up the church stairs on Sunday when the teenage suspect ran alongside her and then pushed her from the top step, surveillance footage shows.

Her family said a lax approach to law and order, coupled with a high recidivism rate, continues to put unsuspecting victims in harm's way.

BAT-WIELDING NYC HOMEOWNER CATCHES PORCH PIRATE BY SETTING TRAP, VIDEO SHOWS

"Criminals feel comfortable doing things to helpless people because the laws in our state do not hold them accountable," her family said. "The recidivism rate of criminal felonies is high, yet the state refuses to change laws to remand them to jail or charge them to the fullest extent of the law.

"We are seeing an increase in petty crimes that are no longer able to be prosecuted, and those people are going on to commit violent crimes, yet Albany and NYC refuse to make the necessary changes to the law to ensure these criminals are held accountable."

The suspect in Sunday's attack, who was not named because of his age, was arrested by the NYPD and charged with robbery and assault.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the attack. She is now in "stable" condition.

"She is showing signs of recognition, giving us hope," her family said. "Irene is a loving woman who has always been there to help anyone in need, always happy and in good spirits."

POLICE, GUNMAN EXCHANGE FIRE IN HOTEL AFTER PHONY 'MURDER' 911 TEXT, BODYCAM SHOWS

Her son said in a verified GoFundMe post, "I'm helping my mom to be able to get what she needs to get her life back together."

The brutality of the attack seen in the surveillance video brought more attention to this case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We know that the District Attorney and the NYPD are giving this case the attention it deserves," the family said. "We trust that they will take all necessary actions to bring the perpetrator to justice and uphold the safety of our community.

"We are grateful for the support and prayers from our community and from people everywhere."