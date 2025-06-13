Marines detain first civilian as radical leftists plan 'defiance' against Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Marines detained their first civilian protester in Los Angeles Friday, U.S. defense officials told Fox News.

The civilian, who has not yet been identified, was temporarily detained and handed over to law enforcement, according to authorities.

Marines arrived in the city Friday after training for days for potential encounters with protesters.

MARINES TO BEGIN OPERATIONS IN LOS ANGELES FRIDAY, AHEAD OF NATIONWIDE ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTS

A U.S. official told Fox News Title 10 forces can temporarily detain individuals and transfer them to law enforcement.

"'Temporary detainment' is different than an arrest," the official said. "The Marines are not allowed to use handcuffs or zip ties to detain any individuals. They use an arm hold to escort the person to law enforcement, who will then decide what to do with the individual."

LA-AREA MAYORS PLEAD WITH TRUMP ADMIN TO STOP ICE IMMIGRATION ARRESTS

An official with the United States Northern Command (U.S. NORTHCOM) said any temporary detention ends immediately when the individual can be safely transferred to the custody of appropriate civilian law enforcement personnel.

The arrest was made as law enforcement gears up for planned nationwide protests against the Trump administration Saturday.

TRUMP TAKES ACTION AGAINST 'ORCHESTRATED ATTACK' ON LAW ENFORCEMENT BY DEPLOYING MARINES TO LA: ASSEMBLYMAN

Organized by No Kings, protesters will gather for a "nationwide day of defiance" in thousands of cities across the U.S.

"From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like," the organization wrote on its website. "The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it."

Los Angeles authorities said they have increased patrols and are prepared for potential escalations.