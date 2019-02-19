Marine veteran turned cop makes emotional final sign-off after 26 years on the force

A veteran of the U.S. Marines held back tears as he made an emotional final sign off after two decades with various Virginia police departments.

Robert Monk, who served in Operation Desert Storm, retired as a sergeant with the Bedford Police Department after 22 years of service. He previously worked for four years with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, the Daily Mail reports.

His daughter Briana captured the emotional moment Robert made his final sign-off, as tributes from other officers poured in over his radio. His son Tyler also radioed in to speak to his father on his last shift, saying, "It's time to come home, pops."

Robert Monk enrolled in the U.S. Marine Corps straight out of high school, serving from April 1989 to April 1993, when he began his career with Bedford County law enforcement.

During the video from his final shift in November which has since gone viral, Monk spoke inspiring words to his fellow officers about the trials and tribulations of being a police officer, but ultimately, the reward of doing a service for the American people.

"We all got into this job with the idea that we might be able to save the world. You may not change the world but you may change somebody's world," he said.

"As I used to tell younger officers, people don't call the police to tell you what a wonderful day they are having. They call because they are having the worst day of their life and what you do in that moment they will remember the rest of their life," he continued.

"There were times when I had to respond to a friend's house or arrest people that I knew personally, and times like that are a challenge to say the least. But I see situations like that as an opportunity to help and be a positive influence for someone. I've even had one person approach me years later and thank me for arresting him.

"In short, having served in the community I live in was both challenging and rewarding," he said.

His daughter, in the caption of the video, reflected on her father's lifetime of service and what it meant for him to be retiring.

"Your kids, your family, your work brothers, and the rest of the town are so proud of you for your service to say the least," she said.