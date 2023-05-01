Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
US Marine veteran killed in Ukraine, officials say

Cooper Andrews is one of several American former servicemen killed while fighting in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country

Louis Casiano
A U.S. Marine veteran was killed in Ukraine last week, according to an activist group in the country. 

Cooper "Harris" Andrews, 26, was hit by a mortar April 19, during a battle for a crucial road to Bakmut, the Resistance Committee said in a statement posted on social media. 

He died while defending evacuees alongside others who were killed, the group said. 

Destroyed Russian tanks

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. A former U.S. Marine was killed while fighting in the country, officials said.  (AP Photo/Serhii Nuzhnenko)

Andrews joined the Foreign Legion, a group of foreign fighters assisting Ukrainian forces since being invaded by Russia, according to social media posts.

He served in the Marines from January 2017 to Jan. 16, 2022, a U.S. official told Fox News. He was stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, before being discharged as a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer and traveling to Ukraine. 

"We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine. We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance," the U.S. State Department said in a statement. "Out of respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add."

