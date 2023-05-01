US Marine veteran killed in Ukraine, officials say

A U.S. Marine veteran was killed in Ukraine last week, according to an activist group in the country.

Cooper "Harris" Andrews, 26, was hit by a mortar April 19, during a battle for a crucial road to Bakmut, the Resistance Committee said in a statement posted on social media.

He died while defending evacuees alongside others who were killed, the group said.

RUSSIAN MISSILE BARRAGE RAINS DOWN ON KYIV AS UKRAINE PREPARES COUNTEROFFENSIVE

Andrews joined the Foreign Legion, a group of foreign fighters assisting Ukrainian forces since being invaded by Russia, according to social media posts.

He served in the Marines from January 2017 to Jan. 16, 2022, a U.S. official told Fox News. He was stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, before being discharged as a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer and traveling to Ukraine.

"We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine. We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance," the U.S. State Department said in a statement. "Out of respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add."